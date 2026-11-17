Sudhir Pai |

Mumbai: CarDekho Group has appointed Sudhir Pai as CEO – Auto Classifieds and Group Strategy Head, strengthening its senior leadership team as the company looks to expand its digital automotive marketplace business.

Pai brings more than two decades of professional experience, including nearly 15 years as Chief Executive Officer of real estate platform Magicbricks.

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Key Leadership Responsibilities

In his new role, Pai will oversee CarDekho Group's core auto classifieds business, including CarDekho.com, ZigWheels and BikeDekho. He will also contribute to the group's broader strategic priorities, focusing on marketplace development, operational efficiency and sustainable business growth. The appointment comes as technology and artificial intelligence reshape India's digital automotive ecosystem.

Nearly 15 Years At Magicbricks

Before joining CarDekho Group, Pai spent almost 15 years leading Magicbricks, gaining extensive experience in building and scaling digital consumer marketplaces. His career also includes leadership roles across fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), medical electronics and banking. He has previously worked with Marico, Hindustan Unilever, Citibank and Wipro GE Medical Systems.

CarDekho Eyes Expansion

Amit Jain, Co-founder and CEO of CarDekho Group, welcomed Pai's appointment, highlighting his experience in marketplace development, operational excellence and strategic planning. Jain said Pai's leadership would help strengthen the company's auto classifieds operations and support its next phase of growth.

AI And Digital Innovation

Commenting on his appointment, Pai highlighted the growing opportunities created by technology and artificial intelligence in India's automotive sector. He plans to focus on improving marketplace capabilities, strengthening customer engagement and delivering greater value to consumers, dealers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Pai also expressed interest in identifying new opportunities for innovation and business expansion. His appointment signals CarDekho Group's continued focus on digital marketplace development and long-term strategic growth.

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