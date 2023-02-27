PVR opens its 16th cinema in Telegana, Hyderabad post merger with Inox | Image: PVR (Representative)

PVR Limited, the largest and the most premium cinema exhibition company in India, after the merger with INOX Leisure Limited announced the launch of a new 5-screen multiplex in the state of Telangana today, via an exchange filing.

The new multiplex at Ashoka One Mall on Y Junction in Hyderabad will strengthen the company’s foothold in Telangana with 102 screens in 18 properties and consolidates the merged entity’s presence in South India with 508 screens in 92 properties.

The multiplex is located in Kukatpally, a residential and commercial locality having excellent connectivity to the city's hotspots. Due to proximity to the IT hub of Hitech city and Gachibowli, Kukatpally has emerged as the preferred locality for professionals working in these IT hubs.

The new cinema is designed to deliver a luxurious experience with an artfully designed L-shaped lobby, a concession counter with curated food section and a live kitchen.

The five auditoriums having a seating capacity of 1274 with last row recliners are equipped with advanced laser projection for crystal-clear visuals and spectacular audio experience with Dolby Atmos technology.

The live kitchen will serve a variety of gourmet cuisine which the customers can also order through Swiggy and Zomato within the comfort of their homes.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR Limited, said, "South is an important market for us as people are socially more inclined to movie viewing and has a steady supply of regional content. The immense passion of movie going audience results in higher occupancy levels. We are delighted to open our sixteenth property in Hyderabad, under the combined portfolio of PVR and INOX."

"Hyderabad is home to the Telugu film industry which is the largest in South cinema and produced the highest number of films in 2022. The dubbed versions of many Telugu films got record pan India attendance, becoming a game changer in the history of Indian film exhibition industry."