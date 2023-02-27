e-Paper Get App
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged in early trade

In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,500, and Rs 56,180, respectively

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 10:17 AM IST
article-image
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices remained unchanged during Monday's early trade with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 56,180, Silver prices also remained unchanged with 1 kg of silver selling at Rs 67,500.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold remained unchanged, as the yellow metal is trading at Rs 51,500, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In MumbaiKolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,500, and Rs 56,180, respectively.

In DelhiBengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 51,650, Rs 51,550, and Rs 52,100, respectively.

In DelhiBengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 56,330, Rs 56,230, and Rs 56,840, respectively.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,810.48 per ounce, as of 0317 GMT. US gold futures was flat at $1,817.40.

Spot silver fell 0.6% to $20.65 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1% to $908.62 and palladium gained 1.1% to $1,418.58.

In DelhiMumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 67,500.

In BengaluruChennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 70,000.

