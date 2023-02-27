Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 250 points, Nifty around 17400

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices opened on a lower note with Nifty 17400.

The Sensex was down 238.89 points or 0.40% at 59,225.04, and the Nifty was down 69.10 points or 0.40% at 17,396.70.

About 929 shares advanced, 1,124 shares declined, and 180 shares were unchanged.

Bajaj Auto, Adani Enterprises, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel were among the major losers on the Nifty, while losers were Britannia Industries, Cipla, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and Power Grid Corp.