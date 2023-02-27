e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOpening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 250 points, Nifty around 17400

Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 250 points, Nifty around 17400

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Today, the benchmark indices opened on a lower note with Nifty 17400.

The Sensex was down 238.89 points or 0.40% at 59,225.04, and the Nifty was down 69.10 points or 0.40% at 17,396.70.

About 929 shares advanced, 1,124 shares declined, and 180 shares were unchanged.

Bajaj Auto, Adani Enterprises, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel were among the major losers on the Nifty, while losers were Britannia Industries, Cipla, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and Power Grid Corp.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 250 points, Nifty around 17400

Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 250 points, Nifty around 17400

Know Your Rights: Here's how you can file complaint on issues related to stock brokers & investment...

Know Your Rights: Here's how you can file complaint on issues related to stock brokers & investment...

Adani Ports crosses 300 mn metric tonne milestone in cargo handling

Adani Ports crosses 300 mn metric tonne milestone in cargo handling

More than Rs 16,000 cr to be transferred to 8 cr farmers under PM-KISAN scheme

More than Rs 16,000 cr to be transferred to 8 cr farmers under PM-KISAN scheme

Delhi-bound IndiGo flight suffers bird hit during takeoff from Surat, diverted to Ahmedabad

Delhi-bound IndiGo flight suffers bird hit during takeoff from Surat, diverted to Ahmedabad