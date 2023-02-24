PVR opens 11 screen multiplex at Lulu Mall in Lucknow, UP | Image: PVR (Representative)

PVR Limited informed that the company opened of 11 screen multiplex at Lulu Mall in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, via an exchange filing.

The company, a premium film exhibition company, after the merger with INOX Leisure Limited, has announced the launch of Lucknow’s biggest cinema in Lulu Mall, the largest shopping mall in the city.

The cinema is equipped with SP4K Laser projectors that deliver ultra-high resolution, sharp, and bright images, advanced Dolby Atmos surround sound and REAL D 3D digital stereoscopic projection.

With this launch, merged entity now operates the largest multiplex network with 1653 screens at 355 properties in 113 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR Limited, said, "We are delighted to partner again with The LuLu Group to announce the opening of our 11-screen Superplex in Lucknow which marks the 100th property in North under the combined portfolio of the PVR and INOX."

"As a leading multiplex player offering multiple choices of the best cinema formats in the country, we are confident that this new cinema will become not only the must-visit out-of-home entertainment destination for the people of Lucknow but also for the neighbouring cities and international travellers."