ICICI Bank announced allotment of 1,23,120 equity shares | Image: ICICI Bank (Representative)

ICICI Bank has announced that the bank has allotted 1,23,120 equity shares of face value of ₹2 each on February 24, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The issue is under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) of the bank.

