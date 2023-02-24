e-Paper Get App
ICICI Bank announced allotment of 1,23,120 equity shares

Friday, February 24, 2023
article-image
ICICI Bank announced allotment of 1,23,120 equity shares | Image: ICICI Bank (Representative)
ICICI Bank has announced that the bank has allotted 1,23,120 equity shares of face value of ₹2 each on February 24, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The issue is under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) of the bank.

