PVR INOX Witnesses Highest Ever Daily, Weekend Admissions And Box Office | Image: PVR (Representative)

PVR INOX, a premium cinema exhibitor in India has achieved the feat of highest ever admissions and box office in a single day across our circuit on 13th August, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing. The theatre chain entertained close to 12.8 lakh guests and earned Gross box office revenue of approximately ₹39.5 crores.

The weekend of 11-13th Aug '23 was also the biggest weekend ever in Company’s history. The company in the regulatory filing said, "We welcomed approximately 33.6 lakh guests at our cinemas and earned Gross box office revenue of over ₹100 crores during the weekend."

These feats were achieved on the back of solid box office performances from the stellar content released last week including ‘Gadar 2’ (Hindi), ‘Jailer’ (Tamil) & ‘OMG2’ (Hindi) and continued success of content released in earlier weeks including ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ (Hindi) and ‘Oppenheimer’ (English) which continued their steady performance. This record setting result validates that consumer enthusiasm for experiencing films in an immersive, larger than life, cinematic environment is as strong as ever.

PVR Inox shares

The shares of PVR INOX on Monday morning at 10:46 am IST were trading at ₹1,685, up by 2.82 per cent.