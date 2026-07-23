PVR Inox Q1 FY27 Standalone Profit At ₹51.6 Crore, Appoints Shuva Mandal As Independent Director

Mumbai: PVR Inox on Thursday announced its standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, reporting a net profit of ₹51.6 crore. This compares to a net loss of ₹51.2 crore in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Revenue Performance

Revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹1,582.5 crore, up from ₹1,372.9 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income for the quarter reached ₹1,604.9 crore, compared to ₹1,404.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenditure Details

Total expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, were ₹1,535.8 crore. This is an increase from ₹1,472.4 crore reported in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Earnings Per Share

Standalone basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY27 was ₹5.25. This is an improvement from a basic EPS of ₹(5.22) in the same quarter last year.

Board Appointments

The company's board appointed Shuva Mandal (DIN: 07670535) as an additional director, designated as an independent director for five years, effective July 23, 2026. This appointment is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Director Resignation

Dinesh Hasmukhrai Kanabar (DIN: 00003252) resigned as an independent director, effective from the close of business hours on July 24, 2026. Kanabar cited a need to rationalise his professional and board commitments due to a new global role.

Committee Reconstitution

Following the resignation, the board reconstituted its Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee, effective July 23, 2026. Vishesh Chander Chandiok will chair the Audit Committee, and Deepa Misra Harris will chair the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Trading Window

The trading window for the company's securities will reopen from July 26, 2026. The board meeting commenced at 11:30 A.M (IST) and concluded at 12:30 P.M (IST) on July 23, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.