 PVR Inox Q1 FY27 Standalone Profit At ₹51.6 Crore, Appoints Shuva Mandal As Independent Director
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPVR Inox Q1 FY27 Standalone Profit At ₹51.6 Crore, Appoints Shuva Mandal As Independent Director

PVR Inox Q1 FY27 Standalone Profit At ₹51.6 Crore, Appoints Shuva Mandal As Independent Director

PVR Inox reported a standalone net profit of ₹51.6 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. This marks a significant turnaround from a net loss of ₹51.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company also announced key board changes, including the appointment of Shuva Mandal as an independent director and the resignation of Dinesh Hasmukhrai Kanabar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 01:18 PM IST
PVR Inox Q1 FY27 Standalone Profit At ₹51.6 Crore, Appoints Shuva Mandal As Independent Director

Mumbai: PVR Inox on Thursday announced its standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, reporting a net profit of ₹51.6 crore. This compares to a net loss of ₹51.2 crore in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Revenue Performance

Revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹1,582.5 crore, up from ₹1,372.9 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income for the quarter reached ₹1,604.9 crore, compared to ₹1,404.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenditure Details

Total expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, were ₹1,535.8 crore. This is an increase from ₹1,472.4 crore reported in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Read Also
PVR INOX Swings To Q4 Profit Of ₹186 Crore, FY26 Revenue Rises 17%
PVR INOX Swings To Q4 Profit Of ₹186 Crore, FY26 Revenue Rises 17%

Earnings Per Share

Standalone basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY27 was ₹5.25. This is an improvement from a basic EPS of ₹(5.22) in the same quarter last year.

Board Appointments

The company's board appointed Shuva Mandal (DIN: 07670535) as an additional director, designated as an independent director for five years, effective July 23, 2026. This appointment is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Read Also
'Contents Of The Story Are Misleading': PVR Inox Pictures Denies Taking Legal Action Against Vashu...
'Contents Of The Story Are Misleading': PVR Inox Pictures Denies Taking Legal Action Against Vashu...

Director Resignation

Dinesh Hasmukhrai Kanabar (DIN: 00003252) resigned as an independent director, effective from the close of business hours on July 24, 2026. Kanabar cited a need to rationalise his professional and board commitments due to a new global role.

Committee Reconstitution

Following the resignation, the board reconstituted its Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee, effective July 23, 2026. Vishesh Chander Chandiok will chair the Audit Committee, and Deepa Misra Harris will chair the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Trading Window

The trading window for the company's securities will reopen from July 26, 2026. The board meeting commenced at 11:30 A.M (IST) and concluded at 12:30 P.M (IST) on July 23, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source