PVR INOX expands its presence in Guwahati | Image: PVR (Representative)

PVR INOX, a cinema exhibitor in India has announced the launch of a new 3-screen multiplex at NCS Square Mall, Guwahati on Monday, through an exchange filing. The new cinema will augment PVR INOX foothold in Assam to a total of 4 cinemas across 14 screens, with its presence in Guwahati and Jorhat.

With this opening, PVR INOX consolidated its presence in East India with a total of 126 screens in 33 properties.

Strategically located at A.T Road, Adabari, in close proximity to the airport and surrounded by residential societies, the multiplex has a seating capacity of 688, with recliners available in one of the auditoriums. Additionally, each of the three screens is equipped with the best-in-class cinema technologies, including advanced Laser Projection system for razor-sharp visuals, great sound experience with Dolby Atmos for an immersive feel, and a vibrant 3D view powered by Volfoni Smart Crystal Diamond solution.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX said, “We are delighted to expand our presence in Guwahati, the biggest city of Assam, the vital gateway to North East India, which is poised to become a nodal point of India’s growth story. The state has adopted numerous investor friendly policies and the launch of our fourth property in Assam has been driven by the conducive business environment. This launch reaffirms our commitment to promote the growth of multiplexes in underpenetrated markets across the country and address the growing demand for immersive big-screen experiences among movie enthusiasts exposing them to a world-class out-of-home entertainment destination.”

The cinema boasts a stunning contemporary design that is sure to impress. The sleek metal framing and use of glass elements further accentuates the space’s modern ambiance. Additionally, the wooden ceiling finish adds texture and warmth, creating a dynamic and inviting environment. Overall, the design perfectly captures a youthful and vibrant energy while also incorporates luxurious and sophisticated elements.

The multiplex offers various customer-friendly features for easy and hassle-free servicing like digital check-ins with touchscreen, QR code-enabled ticketing and interactive food ordering. While the in-house kitchen will offer a wide variety of food options to choose from, customers will also be able to enjoy these food options within the comfort of their homes by ordering through Swiggy and Zomato.

“Northeast India is a kaleidoscope of geographic, ethnic, and economic heterogeneity. We are proud to expand our presence in Assam, the largest economy in the northeast region. We are thrilled to open our third property in Guwahati, a rapidly growing city in India. We are certain that the people of Assam and cinema enthusiasts of Guwahati would surely derive pleasure from an extraordinary movie-watching experience in our multiplex, a perfect blend of comfort and class”, said Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX.

With this opening, PVR INOX has strengthened its growth momentum and has opened 52 screens across 8 properties in 8 cities since the merger.