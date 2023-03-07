PVR Cinemas crosses 100 screen milestone in Chennai | Image: PVR (Representative)

PVR Cinemas, the film exhibition company, post the merger with INOX Leisure Ltd, has opened an 11-screen multiplex at Phoenix Market City, the company said on Tuesday.

The opening of the 11-screen multiplex also made the exhibition company to breach the 100-screen milestone in the city following the merger with INOX Leisure, PVR Cinemas said.

"With this launch, PVR crosses the 100 screen milestone as part of the joint entity with a presence of 105 screens in 16 cinemas. The merged entity strengthens its foothold in Tamil Nadu with 136 screens in 22 properties and consolidates it presence in south India with 519 screens in 93 properties," PVR Ltd said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, PVR Ltd Managing Director Ajay Bijli said the southern region is a critical market with a steady supply of regional content and passionate consumer demand.

"We are extremely grateful to audiences in South who come out to watch movies in large numbers in theatres post the pandemic signalling the revival of the film exhibition industry," he said.

With the inauguration of the new facilities, PVR Ltd said the merged entity has strengthened its growth momentum and has opened 159 screens across 28 properties in 22 cities this financial year.

"We have always believed in setting new benchmarks as we aim to offer an unparalleled movie-watching experience to the movie lovers in the city of Chennai. Luxe is also home to IMAX, which is the most immersive movie experience in the world, with 40 per cent larger image, a dual projection system, highest quality 3D," PVR Ltd Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said.

The facility in Phoenix Market City has a seating capacity of 2,688 and is also home to IMAX, PVR's second in Chennai. It is the 17th IMAX screen in the country making it as the largest IMAX partner, PVR Cinemas said.

