REC appoints Narayanan Tirupathy as independent director

"Narayanan Tirupathy has been appointed as Part-time Non-Official Independent Director on the Board of REC Limited with effect from March 6, 2023," as per an exchange filing.
He is a well-known television debater from Tamil Nadu with a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Madras.
