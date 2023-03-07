REC appoints Narayanan Tirupathy as independent director | Image: REC (Representative)

Narayanan Tirupathy has been appointed to the board of directors of state-owned non-banking finance company REC Ltd as a part-time independent non-official director.

"Narayanan Tirupathy has been appointed as Part-time Non-Official Independent Director on the Board of REC Limited with effect from March 6, 2023," as per an exchange filing.

He is a well-known television debater from Tamil Nadu with a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Madras.

