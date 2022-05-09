PVR collaborates with Xperia Group to introduce experiential in-cinema advertising

PVR Cinemas announced it has introduced experiential in-cinema advertising for the first time in the cinema advertising domain.

The collaboration with Xperia group, an OOH Media Company aims to create immersive experiences for the consumer for advertising content across different touch points in the cinema, it said in a press statement.

This offering from PVR is expected to transform the journey of audience engagement and expand the scope for advertisers to amplify the impact of the advertising message delivered.

How it works

The 3D Projection Mapping, powered by hybrid technological integration will lead to a visual striking almost ‘magical’ effect helping brands grab audience attention by connecting them with emotions and feelings by narrating their story.

Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Ltd, said, “When advertisers choose non-traditional media like Cinema, they look for an innovative thought or approach whereby their brand message gets amplified to create a memorable impact. Experiential cinema advertising goes the extra mile through undivided attention from audience by engaging all senses. This increases avenues and scope for advertising business that will lay an impact on both the topline and bottom-line.’’

Saibal Gupta, CEO, XPERIA Group said, “Projection mapping can actually convert ordinary commercials into highly attention grabbing commercials and gives the content a new life. It can make viewers to stop, look, observe and relate with”.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 10:45 AM IST