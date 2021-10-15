PVR Cinemas bags rights for Live screening of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

PVR Cinemas, film exhibitor company in India, has announced that it has closed a deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for live screening the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, in India.

The partnership involves live screening of all India games along with the Semi-Finals and Final. PVR will screen these matches across 75+ Cinemas in 35+ cities in India, according to a press release.

Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Ltd said, “The Big Screen offers a unique opportunity to maximize the coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Cricket and Movies complement each other as in India they are considered as two religions that unite the country. Movie watching and cricket watching is a shared entertainment experience and when it is magnified on the Big Screen leads to an adrenaline rush from fans quite similar to a stadium”.

The 35+ cities include Tier-1 ones like New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad. Besides there is an interesting mix of Tier-2 cities which will give access to the huge cricket fan base located in these geographies.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 04:12 PM IST