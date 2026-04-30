Puravankara Secures ₹144.45 Crore Construction Order For Bengaluru Housing Project

Puravankara has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Starworth Infrastructure & Construction Limited (SICL), has received a Letter of Intent from NPS Developers for a residential project in Bengaluru. |

Bengaluru: A fresh construction order is set to strengthen Puravankara’s project pipeline, as its subsidiary Starworth Infrastructure & Construction Limited (SICL) wins a sizeable residential contract in the city.

The company disclosed that SICL has secured a Letter of Intent from NPS Developers for executing a wide range of construction activities at the “Nature’s Nest” residential project. The scope spans civil, structural, waterproofing, finishing, and allied works, indicating a comprehensive role in the project’s development lifecycle. The contract is pegged at an approximate value of Rs 144.45 crore, excluding statutory components such as GST and labour cess, highlighting its core project value.

This order reinforces SICL’s positioning as an integrated construction arm within the Puravankara group. Being a wholly owned subsidiary, SICL plays a critical role in executing residential and real estate developments tied to the parent company’s broader strategy. The contract follows an item-rate model, meaning payments will be linked to the volume of work completed, offering flexibility in execution and billing.

The project is located in Chinnagenahalli, Doddabanahalli in Bengaluru district, a region witnessing steady residential expansion. With a defined execution timeline of 28 months, the contract provides medium-term revenue visibility for SICL. The domestic nature of the order and absence of any related party involvement also underscore a straightforward commercial arrangement, reducing governance concerns and ensuring compliance clarity.

Read Also Puravankara Enters ₹1,300 Crore Joint Development Project On Hennur Road In Bengaluru

From a strategic standpoint, this development aligns with Puravankara’s continued focus on strengthening its execution capabilities through in-house construction expertise. By routing projects via SICL, the company retains tighter control over quality, timelines, and cost efficiencies. This approach also helps streamline project delivery amid rising demand for residential housing in urban corridors like Bengaluru.

Overall, the order adds meaningful scale to SICL’s portfolio and supports Puravankara’s ongoing expansion in key residential markets. As execution progresses over the next two years, the project is expected to contribute steadily to the group’s construction revenues and operational momentum.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company filing and does not include external analysis or independent verification.