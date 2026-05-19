Puravankara Reports 173% Revenue Growth, PAT Up 226% In Q4

Puravankara Q4 FY26 total revenue rose 173 percent YoY to Rupees 1,541 crore, while PAT grew 226 percent to Rupees 111 crore. |

Mumbai: Puravankara Limited reported total revenue of Rupees 1,541 crore for Q4 FY26, up 173 percent from Rupees 564.0 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit after tax rose 226 percent year-on-year to Rupees 111 crore. Sales value stood at Rupees 3,547 crore, compared with Rupees 1,225 crore in the same quarter last year. Sales volume for the quarter was 3.01 million square feet, while customer collections increased 36 percent to Rupees 1,213 crore.

Sequential And Annual Growth

The press release does not disclose Q3 FY26 figures, so a quarter-on-quarter comparison cannot be calculated from the uploaded filing. On a year-on-year basis, the company reported strong growth across key operating metrics. Sales value rose 190 percent, total revenue increased 173 percent, and collections grew 36 percent. Average realisation increased 37 percent to Rupees 11,787 per square foot. The company reported an EBITDA margin of 22 percent for Q4 FY26.

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What Drove The Numbers

The company linked the performance to higher sales, better realisation and execution activity during the year. It said Q4 FY26 sales were the highest for any quarter. Puravankara also strengthened its Mumbai presence through redevelopment projects in Malabar Hill and Chembur.

The filing said revenue and profit from residential projects are recognised when homes are handed over, not when they are sold. This creates a gap between sales performance and reported earnings.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Puravankara reported annual sales of Rupees 7,407 crore, up 55 percent from Rupees 4,783 crore in FY25. Sales volume stood at 7.25 million square feet, compared with 5.67 million square feet. Collections rose 15 percent to Rupees 4,258 crore from Rupees 3,711 crore.

Total revenue increased 84 percent to Rupees 3,846 crore from Rupees 2,093 crore, while PAT rose 131 percent to Rupees 58.0 crore. The company launched 6.39 million square feet during the year and completed 4.53 million square feet.

Disclaimer: This report is based on financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.