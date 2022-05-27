Punjab, UK agree for further tie-ups in agriculture, IT

The advanced technology by the UK will be helpful in further harnessing the hidden potential in these sectors. / Representative image |

Punjab and the UK on Thursday agreed for further tie-ups in agriculture, information and technology, food processing, higher education, sports, electric buses in public transport and biomass sectors.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with British High Commissioner Alex Ellis, who called on him here.

During the meeting it was agreed that there is a huge potential of collaboration between Punjab and the UK in these sectors. The Chief Minister said hard working and resilient Punjabis have already made a mark in these sectors.

However, he said the advanced technology by the UK will be helpful further harnessing the hidden potential in these sectors.

Extending a red carpet welcome to British investors in the state, Mann said the state government will ensure single window online clearances to all desirous investors in the state. He said the Punjab government will ensure that the investors will get smooth and hassle-free mechanism to invest in the state.

He said he is already in touch with a large number of perspective investors from the UK who are interested in investing the state.

Flagging the issue of direct flight from Chandigarh to the Heathrow airport in London, the Chief Minister said it will facilitate the passengers from five states in general and that of Punjab in particular.

He said this flight would act as a window for Punjabis to western world. Mann said a number of airlines are already in touch with him for starting their flights once it gets approval.

The High Commissioner assured the Chief Minister of all possible help. He said the UK is keen in firming up investment with the state in these key sectors. Ellis also lauded the zero tolerance stance of the Chief Minister against corruption and said it will further help boosting confidence of investors in the state.

The High Commissioner was accompanied by Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh, Caroline Rowett and Trade Commissioner, South Asia Alan Gammell.