 Punjab & Kerala Join Hands To Boost Livestock Productivity, Will Exchange High-Quality Genetic Material
The decision to collaborate on livestock development was taken during a high-level meeting between Punjab Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Fisheries Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Kerala's Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairying Development, J. Chinchu Rani, according to an official release.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 08:24 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Chandigarh: Punjab and Kerala on Thursday forged a partnership to boost livestock productivity, leveraging each state's unique strengths in the sector.This strategic collaboration involves exchanging high-quality genetic material, with Kerala procuring Sahiwal breed bulls from Punjab.In return, Punjab will receive Holstein Friesian (HF) and Murrah bull semen from Kerala.

Punjab has placed an initial order to purchase 30,000 doses of HF semen and 60,520 doses of Murrah buffalo semen from Kerala Livestock Development Board.The decision to collaborate on livestock development was taken during a high-level meeting between Punjab Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Kerala's Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairying Development, J Chinchu Rani, said an official release.

article-image

Khudian informed that Punjab and Kerala have agreed to collaborate on advanced reproductive technologies to enhance livestock development. This partnership includes joint initiatives on cutting-edge scientific programmes, such as Embryo Transfer (ET) and In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), to accelerate breed improvement.Additionally, both states will work together on genomic selection and breeding value estimation at the laboratory level to develop superior livestock genetics.

This collaboration aims to leverage science and technology to improve livestock quality and productivity in both states, he added.To enhance knowledge and capacity building, Khudian said the partnership between Punjab and Kerala will prioritise human resource development through exchange programmes for veterinarians, scientists and trainees.

article-image

This initiative will facilitate capacity-building and training programmes, fostering skill development and expertise sharing between the Punjab Livestock Development Board (PLDB) and the Kerala Livestock Development Board (KLDB)."This is not just a partnership but a bridge between the strengths of North and South India in the animal husbandry sector.

"By combining Punjab's excellence in indigenous breeds and Kerala's expertise in high-yielding cross-breeds and advanced management practices, we aim to create a win-win situation that will ultimately benefit our farmers at the grassroots level," he said.Rani said Kerala is eager to learn from Punjab's experience while sharing our own advancements.

This collaborative spirit will pave the way for a more resilient and profitable dairy sector in both states, ensuring sustainable income growth for our farming communities.

