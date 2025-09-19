 Punjab: Central Goods & Services Tax Officers Unveil Fake GST Invoice Racket Worth ₹455 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPunjab: Central Goods & Services Tax Officers Unveil Fake GST Invoice Racket Worth ₹455 Crore

Punjab: Central Goods & Services Tax Officers Unveil Fake GST Invoice Racket Worth ₹455 Crore

Following the search operations, two individuals -- a man and his son, who were operating and controlling these firms -- were arrested under the provisions of Central GST Act, 2017 and later sent to judicial custody.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 08:41 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Ludhiana: Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Commissionerate, Ludhiana, conducted multiple search operations here and unearthed a massive fake GST invoice racket worth Rs 455 crore, an official statement said on Thursday.

Three related firms were involved in availing bogus invoices and utilized ineligible Input Tax Credit (ITC) worth Rs 69.41 crores to set off their GST liabilities.

Read Also
Income Tax Department Carries Out Mega Raid On Ceramic Giants In Morbi, ₹250 Crore Benami Accounts...
article-image

Following the search operations, two individuals -- a man and his son, who were operating and controlling these firms -- were arrested under the provisions of Central GST Act, 2017 and later sent to judicial custody.

The investigation is ongoing to uncover the full extent of the network and identify other entities involved, the statement said.

FPJ Shorts
GST Reforms Will Pump ₹2 Lakh Crore Into The Economy, Boosting Demand Across Sectors: Union Finance Minister Sitharaman
GST Reforms Will Pump ₹2 Lakh Crore Into The Economy, Boosting Demand Across Sectors: Union Finance Minister Sitharaman
Flipkart Curbs Dark Patterns Through Self-Audit, Aligns With Consumer Protection Guidelines
Flipkart Curbs Dark Patterns Through Self-Audit, Aligns With Consumer Protection Guidelines
'Body Could've Been Paralysed': Bigg Boss OTT 3's Vishal Pandey Escapes Near-Fatal Accident After Glass Cuts Through Nerves While Shooting
'Body Could've Been Paralysed': Bigg Boss OTT 3's Vishal Pandey Escapes Near-Fatal Accident After Glass Cuts Through Nerves While Shooting
Apple iPhone 17 Series Goes On Sale: Massive Rush At Apple Store In Mumbai's BKC, Customers Waiting For Over 10 Hours | Videos
Apple iPhone 17 Series Goes On Sale: Massive Rush At Apple Store In Mumbai's BKC, Customers Waiting For Over 10 Hours | Videos

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GST Reforms Will Pump ₹2 Lakh Crore Into The Economy, Boosting Demand Across Sectors: Union...

GST Reforms Will Pump ₹2 Lakh Crore Into The Economy, Boosting Demand Across Sectors: Union...

Flipkart Curbs Dark Patterns Through Self-Audit, Aligns With Consumer Protection Guidelines

Flipkart Curbs Dark Patterns Through Self-Audit, Aligns With Consumer Protection Guidelines

Apple iPhone 17 Series Goes On Sale: Massive Rush At Apple Store In Mumbai's BKC, Customers Waiting...

Apple iPhone 17 Series Goes On Sale: Massive Rush At Apple Store In Mumbai's BKC, Customers Waiting...

Punjab: Central Goods & Services Tax Officers Unveil Fake GST Invoice Racket Worth ₹455 Crore

Punjab: Central Goods & Services Tax Officers Unveil Fake GST Invoice Racket Worth ₹455 Crore

Government Bolsters Military Manufacturing Through Private Sector, Says Defence Production Secretary...

Government Bolsters Military Manufacturing Through Private Sector, Says Defence Production Secretary...