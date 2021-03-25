Pune Railway Division initiates safety campaign to prevent fire accidents

A week-long safety campaign is being run on the Pune Railway Division to prevent accidents due to flammable materials and explosive items. Under this, checking of electrical, air-conditioned system equipment in train parcels, pantry cars, power cars and other coaches, ensuring that the smoke and fire detector system operates smoothly, the "non-smoking" stickers are installed in the rail premises and in the car, to make them aware of and not to transport flammable materials by direct communication with the rail users. Users are being advised not to travel with flammable materials through street plays, public address system at all railway stations, stickers, posters, banners, pamphlets etc.