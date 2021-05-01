Public and private banks to remain closed for more than 10 days in May: Find out dates and reasons

This time banks are not going on strike in any of these days.

It is just that banks will remain closed due to various public holidays along with the weekly offs. In May, banks will not open for 11 days.

Already banks are functioning under 50 per cent employees strength due to rising cases of COVID-19. As per the new guidelines, banks will also operate from 10 am to 2 pm. With 11 holidays, banks can be seen under pressure during the days it functions. On May 7, banks in Jammu and Kashmir to remain closed due to Jumat Ul vida.

Banks will also remain closed on the first and fourth Saturdays in May.



National holidays:

May 1: Maharashtra Day and Labour day (Saturday)

May 13: Ramzan-Id (Eid-Ul-Fitr). (Thursday)

May 14: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti /Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya. (Friday)

May 26: Buddha Purnima (Wednesday)

Regular offs:

May 2: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 8: Second Saturday

May 9: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 16: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 22: Fourth Saturday

May 23: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 30: Weekly off (Sunday)