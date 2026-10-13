PTC Industries Raises ₹1,800 Crore Via QIP, Oversubscribed By Five Times

PTC Industries |

Mumbai: PTC Industries Limited announced on October 13, 2026, the successful completion of its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), through which it raised ₹1,800 crore from institutional investors. The QIP witnessed significant demand from both international and domestic institutional investors.

Issue Details

The issue price for the QIP was fixed at ₹21,060 per share. The company issued 8,54,700 equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10.

Funding Growth Strategy

The capital raised through the QIP is intended to support the company’s growth strategy. This includes organic expansion, capability and capacity enhancement, investment in new projects, and strategic initiatives. The funds will also facilitate inorganic growth opportunities across the Group.

Strategic Focus

PTC Industries plans to deploy the proceeds to strengthen its position across aerospace, defence, space, energy, and advanced manufacturing. The company stated that the enhanced capital base will enable it to convert opportunities in these sectors into sustainable long-term businesses.

Management Commentary

Sachin Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of PTC Industries Limited, said the strong response to the QIP affirmed confidence in the company’s direction. Agarwal noted that the participating global institutions understand the advanced manufacturing ecosystems at a global level.

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Investor Participation

The QIP's oversubscription, with significant demand from global institutional investors, indicates recognition of the company’s long-term industrial strategy. It also reflects confidence in its advanced manufacturing capabilities and opportunities in strategic sectors.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.