 PSU Banks To Launch New Products In 3-4 Months To Ramp Up Credit Growth: Banking Secretary
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPSU Banks To Launch New Products In 3-4 Months To Ramp Up Credit Growth: Banking Secretary

PSU Banks To Launch New Products In 3-4 Months To Ramp Up Credit Growth: Banking Secretary

Public sector banks are going to launch new products in the next 3-4 months to push credit for all sectors, including MSME, he said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Krishnendu Halder

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju on Tuesday said public sector banks will unveil new products in the next few months to improve credit growth.

PSBs To Launch New Products

"We are actually committed to enhancing, and we want to push as much credit as possible because we have a huge number of young people," he said while addressing the Financial Inclusion and Fintech Summit organised by CII here.

Public sector banks are going to launch new products in the next 3-4 months to push credit for all sectors, including MSME, he said.

FPJ Shorts
'Kaun Nahin Karega': Deepak Chahar Says He Will Miss CSK Legend After Moving To Mumbai Indians For IPL 2025; Video
'Kaun Nahin Karega': Deepak Chahar Says He Will Miss CSK Legend After Moving To Mumbai Indians For IPL 2025; Video
India & Other Southeast Asian Countries Sees Over 482,000 Diabetes-Related Deaths Every Year
India & Other Southeast Asian Countries Sees Over 482,000 Diabetes-Related Deaths Every Year
Telangana: Blood-Like Red Liquid On Roads In Hyderabad's Jeedimetla Sparks Panic Among Residents; Visuals Surface
Telangana: Blood-Like Red Liquid On Roads In Hyderabad's Jeedimetla Sparks Panic Among Residents; Visuals Surface
Upcoming Honda Amaze 2025 Spotted Without Camouflage
Upcoming Honda Amaze 2025 Spotted Without Camouflage

Over the last few years, the government has already taken multiple steps to improve credit availability to small borrowers, including announcing a new credit model in the Budget to lend to borrowers with no previous financial records.

Though the banking sector is robust, Nagaraju said rising digital frauds are posing a risk to financial sector stability, and banks should focus on addressing this challenge.

Read Also
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Shares Rockets Up As Private Insurer Declares 271.5% PAT Growth In Q2...
article-image

Focus On Fintech

Both digital innovations and financial literacy will help mitigate this, he added.

Speaking on the sidelines, Nagaraju also said the Banking Amendment Bill tabled in Parliament during the monsoon session will likely be moved in the ongoing winter session.

The amendments are aimed at bringing changes to banking regulations, including redefining substantial interest for directors, increasing the number of nominees for bank deposits and changing compliance reporting dates.

Read Also
Elon Musk & Vivek Ramaswamy Hiring For Department Of Government Efficiency: '80 Hours A Week With...
article-image

Speaking on Fintech, he said India is the third largest country in terms of startups, and there are about 13,000 such entities working in the space.

The government remains committed to the goal of financial inclusion and it is working closely with the fintech industry to attain greater inclusivity, especially in under-penetrated areas.

"The government is making a lot of efforts to foster ease of doing business and reduce compliance burden for the Fintech companies," he noted.

He underscored the government's continuous endeavour to provide a facilitating ecosystem to the fintech industry, including robust digital infrastructure and schemes like PM Suraksha Bima Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana, which could bring huge opportunities for the industry.

"A fine balance is required between fostering innovation and protecting the regulatory system's integrity," he cautioned.

Read Also
'We Super Appreciate Major Brands': SpaceX Boss Elon Musk Applauds CEO Of X, Linda Yaccarino As...
article-image

Speaking on the occasion, Nabard Chairman Shaji KV emphasised the need to bring about technological transformation in a more democratic manner, especially in the rural economy.

While bigger banks have benefited from greater digitisation, cooperative banks and regional rural banks may not have reaped the benefits of digitisation to a similar extent, Shaji added.

Given that these banks may not have sufficient funds to invest in new technologies, it is important that all stakeholders make a greater effort to include RRBs and cooperative banks in new digital endeavours, he said.

In this context, he recommended that the fintech companies could capitalise on recently announced government schemes to bring in enhanced equitability of growth in the country.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Upcoming Honda Amaze 2025 Spotted Without Camouflage

Upcoming Honda Amaze 2025 Spotted Without Camouflage

PAN 2.0: A Game-Changer For Taxpayers? What The New System Means For You

PAN 2.0: A Game-Changer For Taxpayers? What The New System Means For You

PSU Banks To Launch New Products In 3-4 Months To Ramp Up Credit Growth: Banking Secretary

PSU Banks To Launch New Products In 3-4 Months To Ramp Up Credit Growth: Banking Secretary

Suraksha Dignostics IPO: Health Services Provider's ₹846 Crore Public Issue To Open On November 29

Suraksha Dignostics IPO: Health Services Provider's ₹846 Crore Public Issue To Open On November 29

With Sixties In Soul: The Royal Enfield Bear 650

With Sixties In Soul: The Royal Enfield Bear 650