PSBs pulled up for poor branch-level services

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday pulled up PSU banks on poor branch level connections with customers, which is affecting the credit push.

She said the branch-level connect of the PSU banks with customers is not as it was earlier.

EASE is a Public sector banks vision document for better banking.

Customers expect personal touch from bank branch staff, the FM said, adding banks should work at branch-level in letter and spirit of banking, which is a direct connect with customers.

The FM pulled up the banks, saying many bank branch staff do not have any information on government schemes.

She said IBA should conduct an exercise for bank branches to inform them about government schemes.

She also said the government is keeping a close watch on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Indian economy.

The minister also said that the process of merger of public sector banks was underway as per the schedule. The government has announced to merge 10 sector state-run banks to create four bigger lenders.

On bank mergers, Sitharaman said there is "no uncertainty about bank merger" and the process is on as per the schedule.