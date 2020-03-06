PSB merger: Share swap ratio out

New Delhi: With the March-end deadline for the biggest-ever amalgamation scheme is approaching, eight state-owned banks on Thursday announcedswap ratios for the proposed mergers.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) board in its meeting on Thursday has approved for amalgamation of OBC and UBI, Punjab National Bank said in a BSE filing.

According to the swap ratio, 1,150 equity shares of PNB are to be exchanged for every 1,000 equity shares of Oriental Bank of Commerce, while 121 equity shares of PNB are to be swapped for every 1,000 equity shares of UBI.

A Grievance Redressal Committee headed by Vijay Kumar Vyas, retired judge of Rajasthan High Court, has been set up to address the grievances of shareholders.

The committee is intended to address those shareholders who either individually or collectively hold at least 1 per cent of the equity capital of any of PNB, OBC or UBI; or 100 shareholders acting collectively, of any of PNB, OBC or UBI.

"The board of directors of the bank...have fixed Wednesday, March 25, 2020, as record date for issuing and allotting equity shares of the PNB to the shareholders of OBC and UBI as per the share exchange ratio," PNB said in the filing.

Meanwhile, Andhra Bank on Thursday also announced the swap ratio for its merger, it said in a filing. Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank are to be amalgamated into Union Bank of India with effect from April 1, 2020.

Andhra Bank said, "Further, the board of directors of the bank at its meeting held on March 5, 2020, has approved the equity share exchange ratio for amalgamation of Andhra Bank into Union Bank of India for 325 equity shares in Union Bank of India for every 1,000 equity shares in Andhra Bank."

Union Bank in a separate exchange filing said its board at its meeting on Thursday has also approved the equity share exchange ratio. It includes 325 equity shares of Union Bank of India for every 1,000 shares in Andhra Bank and 330 shares in Union Bank for every 1,000 equity shares in Corporation Bank.