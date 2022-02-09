Procter & Gamble Health profit falls by 34% to Rs 45 cr in Oct-Dec

Procter & Gamble Health stated that its profit after tax declined by nearly 34 per cent to Rs 45 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021.

The company said that the total sales increased to Rs 273 crore for the period under review as against Rs 238 crore a year ago, Procter & Gamble Health said.

The dip in PAT in December quarter is due to higher investments in marketing initiative to support growth in current year and one-time reversal in the base period, it added.

''The pandemic has made consumers overall more cognizant of their health and wellness needs, with a growing demand for trusted brands for themselves and their families as they live in the new normal. ''Our teams continued to step up on category and brand building efforts through innovative scientific forums, consumer awareness and pharmacy education initiatives,” Procter & Gamble Health Managing Director Milind Thatte stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 03:36 PM IST