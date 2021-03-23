Private and public banks' services at branch-level to be hit from March 27 to April 4: Find out why

All banks across the country will be closed due to holidays or will offer limited services at the branches due to financial year ending. The bank consumers may face difficulties in availing services from March 27 to April 4 at branch-level.

Why will banks be impacted so many days:

- All banks will remain closed for three consecutive days — on March 27 on account of fourth Saturday being holiday; March 28 is a Sunday and then March 29 is holi.

- On March 30, it will function.

- Again, the banking services at bank branches will be impacted on March 31 and April 1 as banks close their books for FY21. So, most of the banks operate partially.

- April 2 would be a holiday on account of Good Friday.

- Banks will remain open on April 3.

- Yet again April 4, banks will be closed as it will be a Sunday.

Thereby, seven out of the nine days till April 4 (Sunday) will witness no customer-related activities including withdrawal and deposits at bank branches. However, customers do not have to worry as ATMs, mobile banking and online banking services would be available during the period.

