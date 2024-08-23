‘Privacy Mode’: Zerodha Introduces New Feature On Kite Trading Platform; Netizens React |

One of the leading brokerage platform, Zerodha, in an attempt to enhance its user experience and minimise the distractions, has recently launched a new feature called ‘Privacy mode’ on its trading platform Zerodha Kite.

The company made this announcement on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter on Thursday, August 22.

In the post shared by the official account of Zerodha on X, the company said, “Introducing Privacy Mode on Kite. Here are a few use cases: - Constantly seeing real-time changes in P&L can often be distracting and may tempt you to overtrade. You can easily enable privacy mode, to hide all these values.”

“If you are in a situation where you want to hide details like investment amounts, quantities, and P&L when displaying something on Kite, you can simply enable privacy mode,” added Zerodha in their post.

Currently Available Only on the Web

The feature is currently limited to the Kite website. As per the company’s further conversation with the netizens, the company added that the firm has been working on extending privacy mode to the Kite mobile app soon.

In addition to this feature, the company also hinted at upcoming enhancements, including more watchlist tabs for users while responding to an X user.

Netizens Reaction

An X user responding to the post, commended, "There should be a provision to seperate various strikes in to group..so that it will be very easy to distinguish between daily and weekly options. Bcz we do intraday and monthly positions also."

Another user added, "Feature that no one asked for... Bring features to segregate Holdings in different category. I want to segregate my holding in long term, short term, SIP etc."

"This is weird feature. No one would like to hide everything in portfolio. Instead of this, give us an option to hide selected stocks. Or give an option to mark long term and short term trade within portfolio," wrote an X user.

