Prism Johnson Appoints Arun Agarwal As Chief Financial Officer And Key Managerial Personnel Of The Company

Prism Johnson Limited on Saturday, following the recommendations put forth by both the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee, announced the appointment of Arun Kumar Agarwal as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, effective from November 26, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

This decision came following the resignation of Manish Bhatia from his position as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company due to personal reasons, with effect from the close of business hours on November 25, 2023.

Brief Profile of Arun Kumar Agarwal

Arun Kumar Agarwal is a Commerce Graduate and a qualified Chartered Accountant with more than 25 years of rich and varied experience in the core fields of Accounts, Finance and Commercial.

He joined H & R Johnson (India) Limited (now a Division of Prism Johnson Ltd.) in January 2001 and was associated till May 2008. He re-joined Prism Johnson Ltd. in April 2017 as Senior General Manager - Head Commercial (HRJ) and thereafter was promoted as Vice President – Finance & Accounts (HRJ) and as President – Finance & Accounts (HRJ) in October, 2021. Subsequently, he was given additional responsibility of Finance & Accounts of RMC Division in the same year.

Prism Johnson Limited shares

The shares of Prism Johnson Limited on Friday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 164, down by 1.47 percent.