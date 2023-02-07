Prime Minister hails HAL's new helicopter factory at Tumkuru | Image: HAL (Representative)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited announced that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated HAL's New Helicopter Factory to the nation at a function at Gubbi (Tumkuru), Karnataka on 6th February, 2023, via an exchange filing.

He also unveiled a Light Utility Helicopter produced by HAL.

Light Utility Helicopter

The Light Utility Helicopter initially being built in this factory is an indigenously designed and developed 3-ton class, single engine multipurpose unitlity helicopter with unique feature of high manoveourability.

Initially, the factory will produce around 30 helicopters per year and it can be enhanced to 60 and then 90 helicopters per year in a phased manner.

The factory will also produce Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH) and undertake Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) of helcopters in the future.

