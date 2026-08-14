Prime Fresh Q1 Profit Jumps 51% To ₹4.35 Crore, Revenue Rises 16%

Prime Fresh’s Q1 FY27 profit rose 50.8 percent to Rs 4.35 crore. |

Ahmedabad: Prime Fresh Limited reported a rise in profit for the first quarter of FY27, helped by higher sales volumes, better cost control and an improved product mix.

The company’s profit after tax rose 50.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. It had posted a profit of Rs 2.89 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Grows

Revenue from operations increased 15.7 percent to Rs 61.71 crore, compared with Rs 53.34 crore in Q1 FY26. However, revenue fell 22.8 percent from Rs 79.91 crore in the March quarter.

Operating profit, or EBITDA, climbed 51 percent year-on-year to Rs 6.07 crore from Rs 4.02 crore. It was also 15 percent higher than Rs 5.27 crore reported in Q4 FY26.

The EBITDA margin improved to 9.83 percent from 7.53 percent a year earlier. The profit margin rose to 7.05 percent from 5.42 percent.

Volumes Surge

Prime Fresh sold 17,982 metric tonnes during the quarter, an increase of 68 percent from a year earlier and 7.5 percent from the previous quarter.

Onions remained the company’s main volume driver, while mangoes and pomegranates added more value to sales. Its services business also supported margins and profit.

The company said better use of its sourcing and distribution network, tighter cost control and a stronger business mix helped improve performance.

Growth Plans

Prime Fresh is continuing its Cluster Development Programme to improve links with farmers and farmer producer organisations. The plan also aims to build post-harvest facilities and increase value-added services.

Whole-time Director Hiren Ghelani said the company expects conditions to remain changeable because of agricultural seasons, crop quality, availability and measured demand from hotels, restaurants, caterers and export customers.

Prime Fresh said its wider sourcing base and presence across several sales channels would help it respond to these changes. The company plans to deepen customer ties, expand higher-margin services and improve operating efficiency.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.