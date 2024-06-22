Pride Month 2024: Check Out LGBTQIA+ Startups That Are Creating A Difference

Wavebreak Media LTD

Embracing the spirit of Pride Month, we know your quest for all things queer, or rather, the embodiment of inclusivity. Hence we thought to bring to your attention some remarkable startups that are creating a difference in the LGBTQIA+ space.

Fostering mental wellness

Recognising the significant gap in mental health support for LGBTQIA+ individuals, Evolve was founded in 2020 to address this critical need. This mental health app caters specifically to the LGBTQIA+ community, integrating Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) principles within an easy-to-use interface. Their unwavering commitment to inclusivity translates into curated content and resources that directly address the unique challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals.

Rohan Arora, co-founder at Evolve says, “Evolve is a virtual safe space where LGBTQIA+ individuals can explore their mental health challenges without fear of judgment. We engage closely with users and queer-affirmative therapists to ensure our language, content, and features are aligned with the community’s needs. Our guided introspection sessions, addressing issues like coming out and coping with homophobia, offer structured, expert-led guidance. By involving our users in beta testing and feedback processes, we ensure our platform continuously evolves to better serve its global user base.”

Circadian rhythm-based skincare

Oteria takes a unique approach to skincare, focusing on inclusivity and the individual's natural rhythm. This gender-neutral brand believes that skincare should be based on your body's circadian rhythm, not your gender identity. They offer a comprehensive line of products designed to address the ever-changing needs of your skin throughout the day. Oteria advocates breaking down stereotypes and creating a skincare routine based on skin type and concerns, making their products effective for a diverse range of individuals.

“Our approach promotes realistic and holistic skin maintenance without targeting insecurities, encouraging self-care habits and awareness of skin health for everyone, regardless of gender. By adopting a gender-neutral philosophy, we ensure that skin type and concerns are the only factors considered, making our products effective and suitable for diverse individuals and their evolving needs,” the brand’s spokesperson said.

Queer fashion

Cosmic Jalebi is a super queer-made startup by Utkarsh and Syed. If you’re looking for a genderless fashion and lifestyle brand from where you can get super cute tote bags, check out Cosmic Jalebi products on their website or Instagram. You’ll find bags with tags, including “queer as fuck”, “emotional baggage”, and “daddy cool” among other cool things. As per their website, they aim to build a community where everyone celebrates each other regardless of their gender identity, age, shape, and size.

Finding love

Dating apps have revolutionised the way we connect, but many mainstream apps still struggle with inclusivity for LGBTQIA+ individuals. Kinly steps in to fill the gap. This dating app goes beyond the binary, offering a safe and inclusive space for people of all genders, sexualities, and expressions to connect. Kinly provides a wide range of identity and expression options, allowing users to truly represent themselves while searching for love, friendship, or simply meaningful connections.

Inclusive travel experiences

Travel can be a transformative experience, but navigating the world as an LGBTQIA+ person can come with challenges. Brandie is a travel startup that takes the guesswork out of planning an LGBTQIA-friendly vacation. They curate personalised travel experiences, ensuring safe and inclusive adventures for individuals and groups. Whether it's exploring vibrant LGBTQIA+ nightlife in a bustling city or seeking a relaxing getaway in a welcoming resort, Brandie connects LGBTQIA+ travellers with experiences that cater to their needs and interests.

These are just a few examples of the many LGBTQIA+ startups making a positive impact on the world.

Inner love

Started by Shaivya Ramni and co-founded by Raj, Tilt is a small business specialising in gynaecologist-endorsed underwear designed to reduce the risk of infections. These undergarments, crafted from naturally sourced fibres boasting 3X absorption, effectively manage sweat, urine, discharge, and more, while eliminating post-toilet moisture. Ramni, a proud bisexual woman, acknowledges the initial hurdles faced in securing funding, stemming from biases against women-led businesses operating in the intimate apparel sector. Nevertheless, she now embraces her identity wholeheartedly and takes immense pride in the innovative creations emerging from Tilt. Explore their range of sizes and skin-friendly undergarments on their Instagram page and website. As for the name Tilt, it symbolises the inherent inclination of vaginas and breasts, as aptly described by the founder.

This Pride Month, let's celebrate not just the progress made, but also the future envisioned by these innovative and impactful startups.