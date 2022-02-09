Prestige Estates Q3 results: Net profit up 59% to Rs 93 cr, total income declines to Rs 1,396 cr

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Wednesday reported a 59 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 93.3 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 58.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income of Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates, however, declined to Rs 1,396 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal from Rs 1,928.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

(With inputs from PTI)

