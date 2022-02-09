e-Paper Get App
Business

Updated on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:58 PM IST

Prestige Estates Q3 results: Net profit up 59% to Rs 93 cr, total income declines to Rs 1,396 cr

Agencies
The total income of Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates, however, declined to Rs 1,396 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal from Rs 1,928.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year./ Representative image | File Photo

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Wednesday reported a 59 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 93.3 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 58.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income of Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates, however, declined to Rs 1,396 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal from Rs 1,928.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:58 PM IST
