India's Smartphone Market | File Pic

Mumbai: Buying a premium smartphone in India could become significantly more expensive by the end of 2026, with flagship smartphone prices expected to rise by over 30%, according to a report by Counterpoint Research.

The sharp increase in memory chip costs, driven by growing demand from artificial intelligence (AI) data centres, is putting pressure on smartphone manufacturers.

Memory Costs Surge

Counterpoint Research estimates that memory chips could account for 43% of a smartphone's total manufacturing cost by December 2026, compared with just 13% in the first quarter of 2025.

Rising prices of DRAM and NAND memory components are forcing smartphone brands to reconsider hardware specifications, pricing strategies and product configurations.

Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, said increasing AI infrastructure demand has significantly raised memory costs, creating fresh challenges for smartphone manufacturers.

Apple, Samsung Prices Rise

The report highlighted substantial price increases across leading premium smartphone brands. Oppo flagship smartphones recorded the steepest year-on-year price increases, ranging between 82% and 87%.

Meanwhile, Apple's iPhone prices have climbed 20–22% annually, reflecting the growing cost pressure in India's ultra-premium smartphone market. Samsung has increased smartphone prices by ₹2,000–₹4,000 following Diwali. Earlier, the company raised its Galaxy S26 flagship price by 17%. Xiaomi also implemented price increases of ₹2,000–₹4,000 after the festive season.

Buyers Demand More Value

As flagship smartphone prices approach ₹2 lakh, Indian consumers are becoming increasingly selective about premium devices. Buyers now expect faster processors, advanced cameras, longer battery life, improved durability and reliable after-sales support.

Counterpoint noted that brands such as Google and iQOO are gaining attention by offering competitive flagship specifications at comparatively affordable prices. The report also highlighted growing demand for ecosystem flexibility among professionals using multiple smartphones and laptops.

With memory chip inflation continuing, smartphone manufacturers face mounting pressure to balance higher production costs with consumer expectations.

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