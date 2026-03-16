Power Mech Projects Wins ₹709.56 Crore Adani O&M Contract for Tiroda Thermal Plant Through 2031

Power Mech Projects Limited has secured a ₹709.56 crore contract from Adani Infrastructure. |

Hyderabad: Engineering services firm Power Mech Projects has landed a sizeable operations and maintenance deal from the Adani Group, strengthening its presence in India’s thermal power services segment and adding fresh visibility to its order book.

Secures Major Power Contract

Power Mech Projects Limited has bagged an operations and maintenance contract worth Rs 709.56 crore from Adani Infrastructure Management Services Limited, part of the Adani Group. The agreement covers a large-scale thermal power facility in Maharashtra and reinforces the company’s position in long-term plant management services. The order was disclosed through a stock exchange filing dated March 16, 2026.

Scope Covers Full O&M

The contract involves operations and maintenance services, including scheduled overhauling, at the 5x660MW thermal power plant located in Tiroda, Maharashtra. The project will run for sixty months, starting April 1, 2026 and continuing until March 31, 2031. Power Mech will operate under a KPI-based service structure, indicating performance-linked responsibilities tied to plant operations and efficiency.

Long Term Service Visibility

The contract structure suggests a steady revenue stream over five years while strengthening Power Mech’s long-term services portfolio. Such operations and maintenance assignments typically provide recurring income compared to one-time construction contracts, while also deepening client relationships in the power infrastructure ecosystem.

The filing also clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any related-party transaction.

Strengthens Order Pipeline

Winning a contract from a major infrastructure group like Adani adds strategic weight to Power Mech’s order pipeline. The deal also highlights continued demand for specialised plant operations expertise in India’s large-scale thermal generation fleet, where reliability and efficiency remain critical for sustained power supply.

The development underscores Power Mech Projects’ growing role in lifecycle services for large power plants across the country.

The latest order adds another long-duration project to the company’s portfolio and signals continued momentum in the power sector’s operations and maintenance segment.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a regulatory filing and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities.