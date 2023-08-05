Power Finance Corporation’s Non-Convertible Debentures Lists On BSE

Parminder Chopra, Director Finance and CMD, PFC along with Kamala K, Chief Regulatory Officer, BSE riging the gong at the listing ceremony of Pubic Issue of Debentures |

The Public Issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures by Power Finance Corporation Limited, a Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a non-deposit taking systemically important Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), classified as an Infrastructure Finance Company (IFC) on July 28, 2010, with a belief that its NBFC and IFC classifications enables it to effectively capitalize on available financing opportunities in the Indian power sector, listed on the BSE.

The issue was oversubscribed 5.65 times garnering Rs 2,824.48 crore. The NCD has a face value of Rs. 1,000 each. The base issue size is Rs. 500 crores with a green shoe option of up to Rs. 4,500 crore, aggregating up to Rs. 5,000 crore (“Tranche I Issue”), which is within the shelf limit of Rs. 10,000 crore (“Issue”).

The HNI Category was the most subscribed with 8.99 times, followed by Non-Institutional Category with 3.58 times. Institutional Category was subscribed 2.50 times, whereas, Retail Category was subscribed 2.09 times. Issue opened on Friday, July 21, 2023 and was scheduled to close on Friday, July 28, 2023. The issue was early closed on July 26, 2023 by exercising option of early closure.

On the occasion, Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance) and Additional Charge Chairman and Managing Director said "I am delighted to share that PFC’s 2nd public issue of taxable bonds was a resounding success. It is truly encouraging to see that more than 80% of retail investors from all corners of India have participated in this Bond issue. This overwhelming participation is a testament to the continued trust our investors have placed in PFC's vision and robust fundamental. PFC remains committed to its vision and is well-positioned to drive the growth of the power sector."

The HNI category collected Rs 1,797.61 Crore, while Retail, Non-Institutional, and Institutional and category garnered Rs 418.48 crore, Rs 358.14 crore and Rs 250.25 crore respectively.

Read Also SBFC Finance IPO Subscribed 7.09 Times On Day 2

The issue has maturity / tenure options of 3 years, 10 years and 15 years for NCDs with annual coupon payment being offered across series I, II, and III, respectively. Effective yield (per annum) for NCD holders in Category I (Institutional Investors), Category II (Non-Institutional Investors) Category III (HNI Investors) and Category IV (Retail Individual Investors) holders ranges from 7.44% to 7.54%. Interest payments modes are Annual. Amount on maturity for NCD holders in Category I, II, and III is Rs 1000/-.

The NCDs have been rated by CARE AAA/Stable by CARE Ratings Limited, CRISIL AAA/Stable by CRISIL Limited and ICRA AAA (Stable) by ICRA Limited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)