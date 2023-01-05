Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated AUM up 28% on yr at Rs 195.5 bln | Image credit: Poonawalla Fincorp(Representative)

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd's consolidated assets under management rose by 28% on year, and 5% on quarter, to 195.50 bln rupees as on Dec 31.

On a standalone basis, the company's assets under management stood at 139.40 bln rupees as on Dec 31, according to the company's exchange filing.

The company has liquidity of around 48.50 bln rupees on a consolidated basis, as of Dec 31.

Consolidated disbursement in Oct-Dec rose by 116% on year to 39.80 bln rupees, with 100% disbursements through the organic route compared to 97% organic disbursements a quarter ago.

On a standalone basis, total disbursement grew by 8% on quarter to 33.70 bln rupees in Oct-Dec.

"During Oct-Dec (standalone), we continued our strong growth momentum by achieving highest ever quarterly disbursement through 100% organic route, acquiring the highest ever customer base with best-in-class asset quality and continuing to be amongst the lowest cost of funds" the company said.

The company expects its gross non-performing assets and net non-performing assets to be below 1.5% and 0.8%, respectively, as on Dec 31.

"The company would strive to maintain the NNPA (net non-performing assets) below 1% in line with its management vision 2025," the company said.

On Dec 14, the board of directors of Poonawalla Fincorp had approved the divestment of the company's entire stake in subsidiary Poonawalla Housing Finance Ltd in favour of Perseus SG Pte Ltd for 39 bln rupees.

"The share of direct, digital and partnerships (DDP) continued a healthy trajectory, rising to 56% in Q3FY23 (Oct-Dec) compared to 47% in Q2FY23 (Jul-Sep), 34% in Q1FY23 (Apr-Jun) and 17% in Q4FY22 (Jan-Mar)," the company said.