Poonawalla Fincorp allots shares worth Rs 5.14 lakh to employees as stock options

Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated AUM up 28% on yr at Rs 195.5 bln | Image credit: Poonawalla Fincorp(Representative)

Poonawalla Fincorp announced on Friday that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the company approved the allocation of equity shares worth Rs 5,14,010 to be allotted to employees under the Employee Stock Option Plan of the company.

According to the exchange filling, 2,57,005 equity shares of Rs 2 each will be allotted to the employees. Post this allocation, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share of the company increased to Rs 1,530,751,984, consisting of 76,53,75,992.

On Friday the shares of Poonawalla Fincorp closed at Rs 291.90, down by 2.34 per cent.

