Polycab India Q2 Net Profit Jumps 43% To ₹990 Crore, Revenue Up 53%

Polycab India |

Mumbai: Polycab India Ltd on Thursday announced a 43% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit to ₹990 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026. Consolidated revenues rose 53% YoY to ₹9,898.9 crore for the same period.

Half-Yearly Performance

For the first half of fiscal year 2027 (H1 FY27), the company’s revenue stood at ₹18,108.6 crore, marking a 46% YoY increase from ₹12,383.2 crore in H1 FY26. Profit after tax (PAT) for H1 FY27 rose 38% to ₹1786.7 crore, up from ₹1292.7 crore in H1 FY26.

EBITDA and Margins

EBITDA for Q2 FY27 increased 39% YoY to ₹1,422.5 crore, with consolidated EBITDA margins improving to 14.4%. For H1 FY27, EBITDA grew 36% YoY to ₹2,558.7 crore from ₹1,878.4 crore in H1 FY26, with EBITDA margins at 14.1%.

Business Segment Growth

The Wires & Cables (W&C) business reported a 47% YoY growth in Q2 FY27, driven by a 50% increase in domestic revenues. W&C business revenues for H1 FY27 grew 44% YoY to ₹15,455.7 crore, from ₹10,764.1 crore in H1 FY26.

FMEG and EPC Performance

The Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) segment's revenues increased 124% YoY in Q2 FY27. FMEG business revenues grew 97% YoY to ₹1,754.3 crore in H1 FY27, from ₹889.7 crore in H1 FY26. The EPC business recorded a 53% YoY revenue growth in Q2 FY27, achieving EBIT margins of 7.2%, and 23% YoY growth in H1 FY27, with EBIT margins at 8.5%.

Net Cash Position

As of September 30, 2026, Polycab India's net cash position was ₹4,520 crore, compared to ₹2,940 crore in the same period last year.

Management Commentary

Inder T. Jaisinghani, Chairman and Managing Director, Polycab India, said that Q2 FY27 demonstrated strong execution and progress, delivering highest-ever second quarter and half-yearly revenue and profitability. Jaisinghani noted the strong performance of the Wires & Cables business and the continued strengthening of the FMEG business.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.