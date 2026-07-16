Polycab India Q1 FY27 Revenue Rises 18% To ₹5,420 Crore, Profit Up 22%

Mumbai: Polycab India Ltd announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, on Thursday, 16 July 2026. The company reported a significant rise in both revenue and net profit for the period.

Revenue Performance

For the first quarter of FY27, Polycab India's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹5,420 crore. This marks an 18% increase compared to the ₹4,593.22 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year (Q1 FY26).

Profit After Tax Growth

The company's consolidated net profit after tax for Q1 FY27 reached ₹490 crore. This represents a 22% rise from the ₹401.64 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Quarter-on-Quarter Figures

On a sequential basis, the Q1 FY27 revenue of ₹5,420 crore was lower than the ₹6,448.97 crore reported in Q4 FY26. Similarly, the net profit of ₹490 crore in Q1 FY27 was down from ₹569.69 crore in Q4 FY26.

Board Meeting Details

The Board of Directors approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results during a meeting held on 16 July 2026. The meeting commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 1:50 p.m., according to the company's filing.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.