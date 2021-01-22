Policy Watch: Pre-budget blues – going beyond the numbers

This column will appear just a little time before budget announcements are actually made. And the purpose of writing this column is not to talk about what the budget will usher in, but what needs to be done to make the numbers and the allocations meaningful.

True, deficit financing will go up. The government will have to decide how much the deficit will be. The deficit will be necessary because India’s economy desperately needs a financial injection to make it emerge from the negative GDP growth territory. Moreover, our revenue mobilization isn’t enough to meet these demands. India needs to re-emerge at least to the level that it had reached prior to the pandemic – though it must be remembered that there was an economic slowdown much before that.

Thus, borrowed money will be poured in, and GDP growth registered. But it must be remembered that it is easy to grow on borrowed money. You can borrow money and build bridges, train tracks, ports, and highways. But borrowed money requires interest payments to be made. Therefore, unless these investments become profitable, or unless tax income from other sectors can grow fast enough to pay for the interest cost, the borrowing will boost the country’s liabilities. Next year, the interest payment on such borrowings will be higher. Left unchecked, it will lead to a debt trap. Unless, of course, the investments begin to generate revenues, year after year.