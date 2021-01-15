Union Budget 2021: Check date, time and other important details here

The Budget session of Parliament will begin on January 29 with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of both the Houses and the Union Budget will be presented on February 1.
A communication from the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Thursday that the session would conclude on April 8.
The 5th session of the 17th Lok Sabha will have 35 sittings -- 11 in the first part and 24 in the second part.
The session will be held in two parts -- from January 29 to February 15 and March 8 to April 8.
In order to enable the standing committees to consider the Demands for Grants of ministries and prepare their reports, the Houses will adjourn on February 15 and meet again on March 8.
This year, the Union Budget 2021 will be a completely paperless exercise in the view of coronavirus pandemic.
This is a historic move as it will be for the first time in the history of independent India that the budget papers will not be printed. The decision has been taken as the printing process would require several people to stay at the press for around a fortnight amid the coronavirus fears.
The budget documents are generally printed at the Finance Ministry's in-house printing press in the North Block.
Once printing starts, printing staffers stay inside the press till the presentation of budget. Only a few high-ranked officials are allowed access and that too on the basis of a special identity card. The entire facility, loading-unloading and transportation are manned by the special security forces.
This is not the first time that there would be a change in tradition in the presentation of the budget under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Last year, she did away with a colonial-era tradition of carrying Budget papers in a briefcase, and introduced the Budget 'Bahi Khata' or a ledger, enclosed in a red cloth folder and tied with a string.
