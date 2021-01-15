Union Budget 2021: Check date, time and other important details here

The Budget session of Parliament will begin on January 29 with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of both the Houses and the Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

A communication from the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Thursday that the session would conclude on April 8.

The 5th session of the 17th Lok Sabha will have 35 sittings -- 11 in the first part and 24 in the second part.

The session will be held in two parts -- from January 29 to February 15 and March 8 to April 8.

In order to enable the standing committees to consider the Demands for Grants of ministries and prepare their reports, the Houses will adjourn on February 15 and meet again on March 8.