Budget 2021: What do India’s women expect from Nirmala Sitaraman?

As the count down for the Union Budget 2021 begins, the expectation of the common man from the country’s Finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman is also building up. Women are no different. They too have high hopes since the budget is being presented by a woman finance minister.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the women workforce hard. From women migrant labourers to company employees to teachers, all have been impacted badly. Hence it comes as no surprise that the country’s women workforce has high expectations from the Finance Minister.

According to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data women accounted for 10.7 per cent of the workforce in 2019-20 but, they suffered 13.9 per cent of the job losses in April 2020, the first month of the lockdown shock. By November 2020, men recovered most of their lost jobs but women were less fortunate. 49 per cent of the job losses by November were of women.

Hence women are expecting more sops to encourage female labour force participation.

“We want provisions to bring women in workforce with adequate safety measures and infrastructural support in place,” Reema Shah, an IT professional, told FPJ.

With job losses and salary cuts during the pandemic, many women are now looking at starting their own small business to run the house. Many are developing their hobby in to small businesses to meet the expenses.

“We are expecting more schemes that provide competence and skills to enable women to become self-employed entrepreneur, not only in the urban but in rural areas as well,” said Bharthi Gupta, who runs a bakery shop for the living.