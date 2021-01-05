Budget 2021: What individuals expect from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman?

Hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic last year, a common man is still grappling with the woes of the pandemic this year. There were salary cuts, job loses, businesses shut as many tanked to a point of no return. The common man has seen it all in the year 2020.

Hence, when Modi government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman will present the budget 2021 next month, common man will definitely expect more incentives, subsidies, tax cuts and other benefits from it.

FPJ highlights the key expectations of an individual from the upcoming Budget 2021.

Tax relief for individual u/s 80:

Many are eagerly waiting for the government to increases the exemption limit of standard deduction under section 80C to Rs 2.5 lakh from Rs 1.5 lakh currently.

Under Section 80C, an individual can claim tax deduction benefits on payments made for various policies including insurance policies, fixed deposits, provident funds, tuition fees and construction of purchase of residential properties. However, the limit of deduction available under Section 80C is Rs 1.5 lakh.