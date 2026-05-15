Poddar Pigments Q4 Profit Rises Sequentially To ₹4.7 Crore; Revenue Climbs 15% YoY

Poddar Pigments reported a 110.5 percent sequential rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to percent4.7 crore. |

Mumbai: Poddar Pigments Limited reported a 110.5 percent sequential rise in net profit to Rs 4.7 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by improved operating income and higher other income, even as year-on-year profit moderated marginally.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 100.5 crore during the quarter from Rs 91.7 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 87.2 crore in Q4 FY25. The company’s quarterly progression reflected stronger sales momentum towards the end of FY26 despite pressure on annual profitability.

The pigment manufacturer posted total income of Rs 104.1 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 91.9 crore in the December quarter and Rs 88.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 4.8 crore against Rs 4.1 crore quarter-on-quarter, but declined from Rs 6.2 crore a year ago. Total expenses increased to Rs 99.3 crore from Rs 87.8 crore in Q3 and Rs 82.5 crore in Q4 FY25, mainly due to higher material and employee-related costs.

Sequential growth during the quarter was aided by improved operational throughput and higher other income of Rs 3.6 crore against Rs 24 lakh in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expenses rose to Rs 77.6 lakh from Rs 10 lakh sequentially, while finance costs remained elevated at Rs 24.8 lakh compared with Rs 15.5 lakh in the previous quarter.

Earnings per share improved to Rs 4.47 from Rs 2.12 in Q3 FY26, though it remained below Rs 4.85 reported in the year-ago quarter.

For the full financial year FY26, revenue from operations increased marginally to Rs 374.9 crore from Rs 368.1 crore in FY25. However, net profit declined sharply to Rs 14.8 crore from Rs 22.8 crore in the previous year, while total comprehensive income turned negative at Rs 9 crore due to fair value adjustments in investments. The company’s other equity stood at Rs 340 crore as of March 31, 2026.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. The company also commissioned a 3.51 MWp solar power plant in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan during January 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited quarterly and annual financial results filed by the company and is not investment advice.