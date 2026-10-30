PNB Settles ₹43 Lakh In Claims In ₹35 Crore Greater Noida Fraud Case

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Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday assured customers that all genuine claims would be honoured following allegations of financial irregularities involving savings accounts and fixed deposits at its Greater Noida branch.

The public sector lender confirmed that it had already settled three customer claims totalling ₹43 lakh as of Wednesday.

The assurance came after account holders alleged that nearly ₹35 crore had gone missing from their deposits.

PNB Assures Customers, Begins Verification Of Complaints

In an official statement, PNB said it had taken serious note of the complaints and was examining the matter on priority.

The bank said it was cooperating fully with the authorities while verifying the reported discrepancies and assessing their extent.

It also reiterated its commitment to protecting depositors and maintaining operational integrity.

PNB said it maintained a zero-tolerance policy towards fraud, financial irregularities and misconduct.

The lender added that those found responsible would face strict action under applicable rules and procedures.

It also said it was continuously strengthening internal controls and monitoring systems to prevent similar incidents.

The bank's assurance is intended to address concerns among customers who have questioned the safety of their deposits following the reported irregularities.

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The controversy surfaced on Wednesday when several PNB customers in Greater Noida complained about alleged unauthorised transactions involving their savings accounts and fixed deposits.

Account holders claimed that money had been transferred without their permission and that they had not received transaction alerts.

The customers collectively alleged discrepancies involving approximately ₹35 crore, although the amount remains subject to verification.

Police said the bank management had suspended several employees, including the branch manager, following the complaints.

Authorities registered a case at the Beta-2 police station, which has jurisdiction over the branch.

Police subsequently began investigating the allegations to establish the circumstances surrounding the reported transactions.

PNB said it would continue cooperating with investigators and addressing affected customers' concerns.

The bank has not yet announced a final assessment of the total financial irregularities or the number of accounts affected.