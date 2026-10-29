PNB Greater Noida Branch Fraud: ₹35 Crore Allegedly Missing, Five Employees Suspended

Five employees, including the branch manager, have been suspended, while police have registered a FIR |

Punjab National Bank (PNB) faces allegations of financial irregularities involving nearly Rs 35 crore at its Sector Pi-1 branch in Greater Noida, where customers have complained about unauthorised withdrawals and premature closure of fixed deposits.

Five employees, including the branch manager, have been suspended, while police have registered a First Information Report (FIR).

The estimated Rs35 crore loss was reported by news agency PTI based on customers' claims. Neither the bank nor police have officially confirmed the amount.

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Customers Allege Missing Savings And Unauthorised Transfers

Several customers gathered outside the branch on Wednesday, demanding explanations for discrepancies in their accounts.

Members of a farmers' union also staged a sit-in seeking recovery of the alleged missing funds and action against those responsible.

According to PTI, customer Vijendra Singh claimed his account balance had dropped from approximately Rs87-88 lakh to Rs1 lakh.

Another account holder, Haneef Khan, alleged that Rs39 lakh had disappeared without his authorisation.

Khan said he had neither received transaction alerts nor signed documents permitting the transfer.

Customer Zakir similarly alleged that Rs9.5 lakh was missing from his account.

Some customers claimed bank employees had delayed passbook updates and transaction statements, citing an ongoing Reserve Bank of India audit.

They alleged these delays prevented earlier detection of suspicious transactions.

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Police Register FIR, PNB Suspends Five Employees

Beta-2 police registered an FIR against bank employees following a complaint by Birondi resident Shrichand.

According to the latest information, 18 customers have submitted written complaints.

Sources indicated that the investigation could be transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Police are examining whether funds were transferred without authorisation and fixed deposits closed prematurely.

PNB's anti-corruption team is conducting a separate internal investigation.

Following the complaints, bank management suspended five employees and replaced the branch staff.

Police personnel were deployed outside the branch to maintain order during customer protests.

The bank has assured customers that their grievances will be addressed and efforts made to recover the funds.

However, the total amount involved, number of affected customers and responsibility for the alleged irregularities remain under investigation.