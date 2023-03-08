PNB seeks bids for ₹2.8 bln NPAs of Kamachi Industries | Image: PNB (Representative)

Punjab National Bank has sought bids for non-performing assets of 2.76 bln rupees of Kamachi Industries Ltd, the bank said in a notice.

Asset reconstruction companies, banks, non-banking finance companies and other financial institutions can submit bids.

By Thursday, due diligence must be finished, and on March 13 there will be an electronic auction.

All of the loan assets are being sold for cash only. 1.04 billion rupees are the loan's reserve price.

To reduce their exposure to non-performing assets and increase capital, the majority of state-owned banks have been attempting to offload problematic loans.

In terms of asset quality, the gross non-performing asset ratio for the state-owned lender was 9.76% as of December 31, down from 10.48% a quarter earlier and 11.78% a year earlier.

In comparison to 3.80% in the previous quarter and 4.80% in the same period a year ago, the net non-performing asset ratio increased to 3.30%.

Shares of the bank traded 0.1% lower at ₹51.25 on NSE, At 12:30 IST.

