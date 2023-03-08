e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessShriram General Insurance opens two branches fully staffed with women

Shriram General Insurance opens two branches fully staffed with women

The company said it plans to replicate the same model nationwide going forward

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
Shriram General Insurance opens two branches fully staffed with women | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On International Women's Day, private non-life insurer Shriram General Insurance Company unveiled two exclusive branches managed by women.

According to Shriram General Insurance, women will work in all positions, from branch manager to support personnel, in the branches in Ludhiana and Jaipur.

The company said it plans to replicate the same model nationwide going forward.

Read Also
USFDA tags Jubilant Pharmova's Nanjangud unit for voluntary action
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shriram General Insurance opens two branches fully staffed with women

Shriram General Insurance opens two branches fully staffed with women

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 1 lakh shares for Rs 160.81 each

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 1 lakh shares for Rs 160.81 each

Crypto to be monitored under money laundering law; Finance Ministry warns investors

Crypto to be monitored under money laundering law; Finance Ministry warns investors

USFDA tags Jubilant Pharmova's Nanjangud unit for voluntary action

USFDA tags Jubilant Pharmova's Nanjangud unit for voluntary action

International Women’s Day: Ashok Leyland rolls out Embrace Equity programme

International Women’s Day: Ashok Leyland rolls out Embrace Equity programme