Shriram General Insurance opens two branches fully staffed with women | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On International Women's Day, private non-life insurer Shriram General Insurance Company unveiled two exclusive branches managed by women.

According to Shriram General Insurance, women will work in all positions, from branch manager to support personnel, in the branches in Ludhiana and Jaipur.

The company said it plans to replicate the same model nationwide going forward.

