HomeBusinessPNB increases lending rates to 6.50% after RBI's hike

PNB increases lending rates to 6.50% after RBI's hike

The rise in interest rates follows RBI's 25 basis point repo rate hike.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
Through an exchange filing, state-owned lender Punjab National Bank has announced a hike in its lending rate for loans to 6.50 per cent.

The 0.25 per cent increase in interest rates has come as after a 25 basis point hike in repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India.

