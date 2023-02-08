PNB increases lending rates to 6.50% after RBI's hike

Through an exchange filing, state-owned lender Punjab National Bank has announced a hike in its lending rate for loans to 6.50 per cent.

The 0.25 per cent increase in interest rates has come as after a 25 basis point hike in repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)