PNB Gilts Standalone Profit Rises To ₹44.84 Crore In Q2 FY27, Total Income At ₹436.59 Crore

Mumbai: PNB Gilts Ltd on Tuesday announced its standalone financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, reporting a profit after tax of ₹44.84 crore. This marks a substantial increase compared to a standalone net loss of ₹45.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Revenue From Operations
The standalone total revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹436.32 crore, a slight decrease from ₹443.41 crore reported in the second quarter of FY26. For the half year ended September 30, 2026, total revenue from operations was ₹873.17 crore, up from ₹866.64 crore year-on-year.
Total Income and Expenses
Total standalone income for the quarter reached ₹436.59 crore, compared to ₹443.49 crore in the year-ago period. Total standalone expenses for the quarter were ₹376.53 crore, significantly lower than the ₹497.29 crore incurred in the same quarter last year.
Profit Before Tax
The company's standalone profit before tax for the quarter was ₹60.24 crore, a strong recovery from a loss before tax of ₹53.24 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year. Exceptional items contributed ₹0.18 crore as income in the current quarter, compared to ₹0.57 crore as income in Q2 FY26.
Earnings Per Share
Standalone basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, were ₹2.49. This is an improvement from a loss per share of ₹2.52 in the same period last year.
Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.