PNB Gilts Standalone Profit Rises To ₹44.84 Crore In Q2 FY27, Total Income At ₹436.59 Crore

PNB Gilts |

Mumbai: PNB Gilts Ltd on Tuesday announced its standalone financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, reporting a profit after tax of ₹44.84 crore. This marks a substantial increase compared to a standalone net loss of ₹45.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue From Operations

The standalone total revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹436.32 crore, a slight decrease from ₹443.41 crore reported in the second quarter of FY26. For the half year ended September 30, 2026, total revenue from operations was ₹873.17 crore, up from ₹866.64 crore year-on-year.

Total Income and Expenses

Total standalone income for the quarter reached ₹436.59 crore, compared to ₹443.49 crore in the year-ago period. Total standalone expenses for the quarter were ₹376.53 crore, significantly lower than the ₹497.29 crore incurred in the same quarter last year.

Read Also PNB Gilts Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence in India's Debt Market

Profit Before Tax

The company's standalone profit before tax for the quarter was ₹60.24 crore, a strong recovery from a loss before tax of ₹53.24 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year. Exceptional items contributed ₹0.18 crore as income in the current quarter, compared to ₹0.57 crore as income in Q2 FY26.

Earnings Per Share

Standalone basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, were ₹2.49. This is an improvement from a loss per share of ₹2.52 in the same period last year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.